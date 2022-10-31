Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

PEG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 656,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after acquiring an additional 432,908 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

