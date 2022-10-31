Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 350,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 341,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 18.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 97,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pure Cycle by 66.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCYO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. 924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,861. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

