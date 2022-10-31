Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.50 on Monday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -508.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.