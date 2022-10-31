Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.14 million.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several brokerages have recently commented on XM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

