Quantum Trading Down 21.6% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $180,961.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00017386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,474.93 or 1.00003435 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00045102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00252626 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.42160675 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,997.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

