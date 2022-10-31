Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $143.65. 1,079,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

