Radicle (RAD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.83 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $71.93 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00009960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.