Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 152750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

