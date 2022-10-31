Raydium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.06 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,132,402 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

