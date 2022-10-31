Raymond James Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $70.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

