Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.4 %

RJF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,495. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

