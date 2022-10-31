Raymond James Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $55.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 182,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

