Raymond James Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $231.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $266.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

