Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $94.82. 196,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.