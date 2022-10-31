Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

RC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 864,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.