Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hexcel (HXL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hexcel (NYSE: HXL):

10/26/2022 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

10/12/2022 – Hexcel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Hexcel is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

9/7/2022 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.4 %

HXL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

