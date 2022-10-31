Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

10/25/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/12/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF remained flat at $7.64 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,731. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

