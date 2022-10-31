Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $18.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $20.00.

10/12/2022 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. 503,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.98%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

