Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00.

10/20/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Dover is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $149.00.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DOV traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dover

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

