Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $85.00.

10/19/2022 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/19/2022 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

10/12/2022 – Northern Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.64. 25,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,980. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Northern Trust Co alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.