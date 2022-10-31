Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.
Red Violet Stock Up 1.8 %
Red Violet stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Red Violet has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Violet (RDVT)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.