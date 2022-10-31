Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

Red Violet Stock Up 1.8 %

Red Violet stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Red Violet has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Violet by 215.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Red Violet by 362.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading

