Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.35-$10.75 EPS.

NYSE RRX traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

