Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

