Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $151.73 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $151.73 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.27 or 0.31942102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

