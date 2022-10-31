Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $3,248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

