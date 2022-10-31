Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $107.95 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $107.95 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10834634 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,636,702.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

