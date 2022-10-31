RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Critical Comparison

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JOYY and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.74%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

This table compares JOYY and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11% RESAAS Services -470.63% N/A -355.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 0.75 -$80.29 million $0.74 33.99 RESAAS Services $450,000.00 27.14 -$2.26 million ($0.03) -5.41

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. It serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

