Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aixtron (AIXA)

10/28/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/17/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ETR:AIXA traded down €1.21 ($1.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €25.29 ($25.81). The company had a trading volume of 786,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.73. Aixtron Se has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €28.04 ($28.61).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

