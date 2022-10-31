Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

10/19/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Highwoods Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Highwoods Properties was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. 33,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

