Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) recently:

10/20/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Franklin Resources is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Franklin Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 120,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,390,061 shares of company stock valued at $69,737,605. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

