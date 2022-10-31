Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $360.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.47), with a volume of 185085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,607.14.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

