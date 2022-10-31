Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Robert Half International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $77.76 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

