Robert W. Baird Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $318.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URI. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $309.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.20. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

