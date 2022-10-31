Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Short Interest Update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 11,300,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

