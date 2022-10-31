Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and approximately $181,945.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,628.24 or 0.07990635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,662.90034822 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $408,580.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

