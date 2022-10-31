Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Acquires $10,004.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Mark O. Riegel acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

