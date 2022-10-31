Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Acquires $10,004.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Mark O. Riegel acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
