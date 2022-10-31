Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $321.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

