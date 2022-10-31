Rollins (ROL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rollins (NYSE: ROL):

10/27/2022 – Rollins had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2022 – Rollins is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Rollins is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Get Rollins Inc alerts:

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.