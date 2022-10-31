Ronit Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $458,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 47.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $366.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

