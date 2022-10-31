Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $254.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.