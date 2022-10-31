Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 30,567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

