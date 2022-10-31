Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $44.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,259 shares of company stock worth $18,853,211. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 162.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 295.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after buying an additional 702,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

