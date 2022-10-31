Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

