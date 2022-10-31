Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $118.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

