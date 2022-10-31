Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

