Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $60.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

