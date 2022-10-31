Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $171.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

