Royal Bank of Canada Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.21.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
