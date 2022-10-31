Royal Bank of Canada Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.