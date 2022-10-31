Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.