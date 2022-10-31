Royal Harbor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,062.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $37.04. 152,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

